Campaign to Address Tourist Congestion in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese companies said Tuesday that it will launch a campaign to help address congestion in tourist destinations in the Kyushu and Okinawa southwestern region.

The campaign will offer free stays at hotels that are run by Tokyu Corp. and provide weekday subscription services while making cheap car rental services available.

Specifically, customers who take return flights to the region with Solaseed Air and stay at these Tokyu hotels will be given up to 12 nights' worth of free stay points.

Furthermore, discounted excursion tickets offered by Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, will be available on board Solaseed Air flights.

The group also includes Nippon Rent-A-Car Service Inc.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]