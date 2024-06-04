Japan Govt Urged to Set New Fiscal Reform Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Private-sector members of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's key economic policy panel Tuesday urged the government to draw up a new fiscal reform program through fiscal 2030, when the country's population is projected to start declining in full swing.

The private-sector members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy also called on the government to stick to its goal of bringing the combined primary budget balance of the central and local governments to a surplus in fiscal 2025, when the proposed new fiscal reform program starts.

They also asked the government to remain committed to stably lowering the proportion of the country's outstanding debts to gross domestic product.

In a bid to ensure sustainability of the country' social security systems, the private-sector members urged the government to set a new fiscal health goal after realizing a primary budget surplus.

The government was asked to return its expenditure structure to normal after its spending has ballooned due to measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]