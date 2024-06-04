Japan to Draw Up New 6-Year Economic Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that his government will draw up a new six-year program aimed at pursuing both economic growth and fiscal reform.

Kishida unveiled the plan at a meeting of his Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy. The program through fiscal 2030 will focus primarily on economic growth while aiming to achieve fiscal soundness by increasing tax revenue.

The government plans to adopt the new program this month together with its annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines.

Private-sector members of the council urged the government to stick to its goal of bringing the combined primary budget balance of the central and local governments to a surplus in fiscal 2025, when the new program starts.

Kishida said, "achieving the target is within sight."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]