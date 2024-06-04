Japan to Develop Strategy for Int'l Intellectual Property Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will develop a comprehensive strategy as early as spring 2025 to help the country play a greater role in making international intellectual property rules.

The plan is part of the government's intellectual property promotion program for fiscal 2024, which started last April.

"In increasingly important areas such as economic security and the environment, we will strategically promote efforts to make international rules through industry-academia-government cooperation, develop human resources to support the efforts and strengthen support organizations," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a government meeting.

In the intellectual property promotion program, the government also said it will boost an economic effect of overseas operations, mainly from anime- and game-related industries, to 30 trillion yen by 2028 and 50 trillion yen by 2033 from the current some 19 trillion yen.

To achieve the goal, the government said it will promote efforts to attract foreign visitors to Japan and expand exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery items.

