Japan Voices Concern to China over Yasukuni Vandalism Video

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan expressed concerns to China over video footage of vandalism to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine circulating on Chinese social media, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said at a press conference Tuesday.

Noting that spray-painting graffiti on a pillar of the war-related Shinto shrine should be taken as illegal, Kamikawa said the Japanese government "cannot accept the spread of a video that approves and encourages such an act."

A Chinese man is suspected of committing the vandalism to the shrine, seen mainly by China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

Kamikawa also said Tokyo urged Beijing to advise Chinese people to behave calmly and abide by local laws and ordinances when they visit Japan.

