Local LDP Official Urges Kishida to Step Down

Yokohama/Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--A senior local official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has urged Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida to step down to change "the party's face" at a time when it is struggling amid low public support due to a high-profile slush fund scandal.

"The situation (surrounding the LDP) is as severe as in 2009," when the party lost power, Shigeru Sato, head of the LDP chapter in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, said at a meeting of the chapter held in the city Tuesday.

"The LDP president needs to make a bitter decision to step aside now that the enactment of an amendment to the political funds control law is in sight, and a new up-and-coming party president with strong leadership skills should be elected to demonstrate the LDP's determination for a change," Sato, also a member of the Yokohama city assembly, added.

Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, head of the LDP's Kanagawa prefectural chapter who was present at the meeting, touched on the 2009 general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and said, "The situation is tougher than at the time, so each and every LDP member must change with a sense of crisis."

The 2009 election resulted in the LDP suffering a humiliating defeat, leading to the party being ousted from power.

