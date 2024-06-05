Japan OKs Int'l Treaty on Next-Generation Fighter Jet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament Wednesday approved an international treaty to set up an intergovernmental organization managing the joint development of the next-generation fighter jet by Japan, Britain and Italy.

The treaty gained majority approval at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, with backing mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its partner, Komeito, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, approved the treaty last month.

Under the joint development project, called the Global Combat Air Program, Japan, Britain and Italy will set up the GCAP International Government Organization, or GIGO, according to the treaty.

The entity will be headquartered in London. Its first leader is set to be a Japanese national.

The organization will be the body to conclude related contracts with companies, unifying work that has been handled individually by the three countries. It is expected to help improve the efficiency of operations such as the management of development and production plans.

