Japan Welfare Applications Post 4th Consecutive Annual Increase

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of applications for public welfare benefits in Japan rose 2.3 pct from the previous year to 251,364 in fiscal 2023, which ended in March, marking the fourth straight annual increase, according to preliminary survey results released by the welfare ministry survey on Wednesday.

The ministry believes that the annual increase reflects the lingering impact of COVID-19 and rising prices.

In March alone, the number of welfare applications fell 11.8 pct from a year earlier to 21,610, down for the second month in a row.

The number of households on welfare inched up 0.2 pct to 1,650,379 in March. Of the total excluding those for which welfare was suspended, elderly households accounted for 55.5 pct, and “others” including the unemployed accounted for 15.8 pct.

