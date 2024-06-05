Small Firms in Japan to Raise Pay by 3.62 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The growth rate of monthly wages of full-time employees at small companies in Japan stood at 3.62 pct, or 9,662 yen in value terms, on weighted average in fiscal 2024, a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry found Wednesday.

The survey also showed that small companies had decided to raise hourly wages for part-time workers in the fiscal year from April by 3.43 pct from the previous year, or 37.6 yen.

The JCCI survey was conducted between April 19 and May 17, receiving answers from 1,979 small companies nationwide.

The monthly wages outcome compared with a weighted-average wage hike of 4.66 pct among companies with labor unions of under 300 members shown in a survey released in May this year by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo.

The less upbeat result of the JCCI survey may have been due to respondents including companies that decided not to increase their wages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]