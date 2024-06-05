DMM to Raise 55 B. Yen after Bitcoin Outflow

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin Co. said Wednesday that it will raise 55 billion yen to address an unauthorized outflow of about 48.2 billion yen's worth of bitcoin.

DMM Bitcoin said it will raise the equivalent amount of bitcoin that flowed out and guarantee the entire amount. The company added that it will collect bitcoin while avoiding an impact on the market.

The company is currently investigating the cause of the unauthorized outflow which it detected Friday afternoon. The Financial Services Agency has ordered DMM Bitcoin to report on the cause of the incident under the payment services law.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]