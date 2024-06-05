LDP's Political Funds Bill Clears Lower House Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--A special committee of Japan's House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill submitted by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to revise the political funds control law in the wake of the LDP's high-profile "slush fund" scandal.

At the day's meeting of the Lower House special committee on political reform, the bill was approved by a majority vote, with support mainly from the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito.

The bill is expected to clear the full Lower House on Thursday and be sent to the House of Councillors.

"We will make every effort to revise the law during the current Diet session and restore trust in politics," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP, said at the committee meeting ahead of the vote.

Regarding so-called policy activity funds, which are provided by political parties to their member lawmakers, the LDP bill includes a plan to require receipts for payments from the funds to be disclosed after 10 years.

