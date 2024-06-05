Rapidus Ties Up with Hokkaido University

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. said Wednesday that it will set up a facility at Hokkaido University to assess and analyze next-generation semiconductors.

The collaboration with the university is part of an effort by Rapidus to mass-produce chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers, starting in 2027. The company plans to launch test line operation in April 2025.

The facility will operate around the clock with a staff of 30 to 40 engineers.

As part of the collaboration, Rapidus engineers will give seminars and conduct joint research at the university.

Rapidus President and CEO Atsuyoshi Koike told a press conference that the company expects the collaboration with the university to provide a good opportunity to train the new talent that will lead the chip industry in the future.

