Japan Amends Law to Give National Support to Young Caregivers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament enacted on Wednesday an amended law stipulating government assistance for young people who provide daily care for family members.

The revised law to promote support for child-nurturing and youth development was approved by a majority vote of the ruling bloc at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper parliamentary chamber.

There have been cases in which young caregivers have problems with school studies and relations with friends due to their demanding responsibilities and burdens.

But the old law did not have a clause stipulating the central government's assistance for such youngsters, while some local governments were providing support to them under their own ordinances.

The legislation was amended to make it clear that both central and local governments will make efforts to assist young caregivers in addition to children and youths suffering difficulties in their social lives, such as "hikikomori" shut-ins.

