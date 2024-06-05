Japan to Compile New Infrastructure Export Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Wednesday to draw up a new strategy by the end of this year to increase the country's infrastructure exports.

The government currently aims to increase the value of infrastructure export orders to 34 trillion yen in 2025. The new strategy is expected to include such a target for 2030.

At the day's meeting of a related council chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, the government presented an outline of the envisioned new strategy, including a plan to give priority to responding to new areas such as decarbonization and strengthening the country's economic security.

In the outline, the government highlighted the need to boost the presence of Japanese companies in decarbonization, digital and other new areas beyond the traditional notions of infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

In the economic security field, the government will aim to enhance public financial institutions' support for efforts to strengthen supply chains to improve Japanese companies' competitiveness.

