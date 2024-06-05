Japanese Labor Group Calls for Measures to Address Customer Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--UA Zensen, a federation of labor unions in the Japanese retail and service industries, Wednesday urged employers to create a manual of instructions to address the harassment of workers by customers.

The group also called on the government to enact a law that would oblige companies to take measures to address customer harassment, saying such an act has a negative impact on the mental health of workers.

A survey by UA Zensen of about 33,000 workers showed that 46.8 pct of respondents had experienced customer harassment in the past two years.

Verbal abuse was cited most often as harassment that is difficult to forget, followed by threatening and repetitive complaints.

As many as half of respondents said they had lingering negative feelings after they were harassed. About 120 respondents said that they had been to mental health clinics. Average stress levels were higher among those who had experienced harassment.

