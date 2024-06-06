Osaka Gas Unveils Methane Synthesis System

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Gas Co. has shown the press its test equipment to synthesize methane from water and carbon dioxide in a research institute in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The equipment, using the solid oxide electrolysis cell, or SOEC, methanation technology, achieves an energy conversion efficiency of 85-90 pct, among the highest in the world, in turning renewable energy into methane.

Osaka Gas plans to expand the scope of the methane synthesis test gradually, hoping to realize the practical use of the equipment as early as the late 2030s.

The equipment, small enough to fit within a research laboratory, has been installed at the company's research facility in Osaka's Konohana Ward.

It is not necessary to source hydrogen externally as methane is produced with hydrogen generated from water and CO2 using electricity derived from renewable sources.

