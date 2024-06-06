New Shizuoka Governor Aware of Need to Promote Chuo Shinkansen

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, June 6 (Jiji Press)--New Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki has said he recognizes the importance of the Chuo Shinkansen high-speed magnetic levitation train line, whose construction has been delayed due to his predecessor’s opposition to tunnel work in the central Japan prefecture.

On Wednesday, Suzuki held a meeting with Shunsuke Niwa, president of Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, on issues related to construction work in Shizuoka Prefecture regarding the maglev line project.

In talks with reporters after the meeting, held at the prefectural government office in the city of Shizuoka, Suzuki said, “(I told the JR Tokai president that) I know it is an important project, and that it needs to be promoted.” It was the first time for Suzuki to meet with Niwa since he was elected Shizuoka governor and took office late last month.

Niwa separately told reporters, “We will continue working sincerely by attaching importance to two-way communication so that we can obtain understanding and cooperation (for the maglev project) from people in the region.”

Whether to allow maglev construction work in the prefecture was a major issue in the gubernatorial election.

