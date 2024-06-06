Nikka to Sell 330,000-Yen Whisky to Mark 90th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Nikka Whisky Distilling Co. has said it will launch The Nikka Nine Decades premium whisky, whose reference retail price is set at 330,000 yen per bottle, to mark the firm's 90th anniversary.

The product uses a total of more than 150 kinds of unblended whisky from nine decades, the 1940s to the 2020s, according to the Tokyo-based company's announcement on Wednesday.

The Nikka Nine Decades offers the combination of sweet and roasting aroma, and rich and mellow flavor, said the firm, an affiliate of Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

A total of only 4,000 bottles will go on sale at home and abroad, with 2,000 of them to be released on July 2 and the rest in October. The Nikka Nine Decades, with 48 pct alcohol content, will be available mainly at bars in hotels.

Nikka Whisky dates back to 1934, when its predecessor, Dai Nippon Kaju Co., was established on July 2.

