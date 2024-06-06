Tokyo DisneySea's "Fantasy Springs" Area Opens

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., June 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo DisneySea on Thursday opened its new Fantasy Springs area featuring popular Disney movies within the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The new area has three zones where visitors can experience the worlds of Disney movies "Frozen," "Tangled," and "Peter Pan," along with four attractions. It also has a hotel, where the top-end rooms cost over 340,000 yen per night.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse appeared at the opening ceremony in the morning, which celebrated the launch of Fantasy Springs with fireworks and fanfare.

"With its overwhelming worldview and its beauty and power created with extreme attention to detail, it is one of our best masterpieces we can be proud of anywhere in the world," said Yumiko Takano, chairperson of Oriental Land Co., the operator of the theme park.

To enjoy the attractions, visitors need a free Standby Pass that designates the time they can visit an attraction or a paid Disney Premier Access allowing them to choose the time of their visit, in addition to a ticket to DisneySea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]