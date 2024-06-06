Lower-Income People More Likely to Have High Blood Pressure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese study has found that the lower the income, the more likely people have high blood pressure in Japan.

The tendency seems to stem from alcohol consumption, obesity and lack of exercise, according to the study by researchers including from Tokyo Medical and Dental University. The findings were published in an online edition of the Japanese Society of Hypertension's journal, Hypertension Research.

For the study, the group analyzed data on a total of 127.8 million Japanese people aged 40-74 who had received special health checkups for lifestyle diseases between 2009 and 2015.

It divided them into 10 groups based on their income levels and looked into the proportion of those who had a systolic blood pressure, or the top number, of at least 140 millimeters of mercury (mmHg) or a diastolic blood pressure of at least 90 mmHg, or were taking antihypertensive drugs.

It found that the share of people with high blood pressure increased as income decreased.

