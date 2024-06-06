Suzuki Motor Headquarters Searched over Vehicle Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Pref., June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of Suzuki Motor Corp.'s headquarters after irregularities were found in the company's vehicle testing to obtain type approval.

During the inspection of the Suzuki head office in the city of Hamamatsu in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka, carried out under the road transport vehicle law, the ministry will examine the irregularities in detail by interviewing relevant officials and checking test data.

Before Suzuki, the ministry searched the head offices of Toyota Motor Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. over testing fraud related to type approval, which is required for mass production of vehicles.

At Suzuki, irregularities were found for one model, the cargo type of the Alto minivehicle, which had been produced in the past. In a report on brake performance testing for the Alto, the company recorded shorter stopping distances than actually measured figures.

The ministry in February instructed 85 manufacturers and importers that had obtained type approval for vehicles and related parts to report any wrongdoings over the past 10 years after fraudulent vehicle tests came to light at Daihatsu Motor Co. and Toyota Industries Corp. last year.

