“Ex-King of Toyoko” Held for Alleged Lewd Acts with 11-Yr-Old

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a 21-year-old university freshman for allegedly engaging in lewd acts with an 11-year-old girl who had run away from home.

Shingo Sakai, known mainly on social media as the “former king of Toyoko,” frequently visited the Toyoko area in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Toyoko refers to the area next to Toho Cinemas Ltd.'s cinema complex where lonely young people flock.

Sakai has remained silent on the allegations against him, the police said.

On April 10, Sakai allegedly took the sixth grader to a hotel and engaged in lewd acts after chatting up the girl who was visiting Toyoko.

According to the police, the girl ran away from her home in the Kanto eastern region earlier on the day, as she had worries about her friends and family. She was approached by Sakai and a few other people when she was looking for a place to stay.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]