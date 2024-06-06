Kishida to Attend G-7 Summit in Italy Next Week

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he will attend a summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in Italy next week.

"I will hold frank discussions with other G-7 leaders and fully demonstrate (Japan's) stance of leading the G-7's united responses to various issues facing the international community," Kishida said at a House of Councillors committee meeting. As such issues, he cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions in the Middle East.

This year's summit of the G-7, which also includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, the United States and the European Union, will take place in Italy's Puglia region from June 13 to 15.

