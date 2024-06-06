Japan Inflation May Not Reach 2 Pct in FY 2025: BOJ Member

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The year-on-year growth in Japanese core consumer prices may not reach 2 pct in fiscal 2025 and later due to sluggish personal spending, a Bank of Japan policymaker said Thursday.

In a speech in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Policy Board member Toyoaki Nakamura expressed concerns that households' disposable income may not grow as much as wages, a negative factor for personal consumption.

In the BOJ's latest quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report released in April, the median forecast among BOJ policymakers on annual growth in the core consumer price index, excluding perishables, stood at 1.9 pct for both fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026.

The positive cycle from income to spending needs to be strengthened to realize sustainable economic growth, Nakamura said.

"I have yet to become confident about the sustainability of wage increases," he said, underlining the need to closely monitor whether personal spending will turn higher in real terms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]