Japan Lower House OKs LDP's Political Funds Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill submitted by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to revise the political funds control law.

The bill, introduced following a political funds scandal that rocked LDP factions, passed the lower chamber of the country's parliament by a majority vote at the day's plenary meeting and was sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The bill received support from the LDP and the LDP's coalition partner, Komeito, as well as opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party). Those that opposed the measure included the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People.

The focal point of the second half of the current parliamentary session, the bill is expected to be enacted before the session ends on June 23.

The LDP has revised the bill three times in order to accommodate requests by Komeito and Nippon Ishin.

