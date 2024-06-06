Ukrainian IT Firm Plans to Strengthen Operations in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Lviv, Ukraine June 6 (Jiji Press)--Major Ukrainian information technology company Eleks plans to strengthen its operations in Japan, company officials have revealed.

Eleks is one of the few Ukrainian firms that have a unit in Japan. Its Japanese unit received investments from Dai Nippon Printing Co. and Nomura Research Institute Ltd. in 2021.

Japan is “where we see a lot of opportunities in terms of software development,” given its economic size, said Ruslan Seredyuk, chief engineering officer of the Ukrainian company.

Seredyuk indicated that Eleks aims to leverage its global experience to expand its customer base in Japan, while expressing confidence that its software for managing the distribution of liquefied natural gas will also find demand in Japan.

Founded in 1991, Eleks has grown through contract development of financial, insurance, logistics and other software. It now has 20 bases worldwide, mostly in Europe.

