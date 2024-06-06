Japan Annual Report Criticizes China's Fishery Import Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry released an annual report Thursday criticizing China's ban on imports of fishery products from Japan, which it introduced after Japan began releasing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea last August.

China has not provided scientific evidence that the treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, poses a concrete safety risk, the ministry said in the report on compliance with trade agreements by major trading partners.

While Japan has repeatedly urged China to lift the import ban, pointing out that the treated water release meets the safety standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, China has kept the ban in place.

Positioning the issue as a priority, the Japanese ministry is aiming to seek a solution through bilateral and multilateral talks.

Meanwhile, the report underlined the need to address non-market measures and practices, such as massive subsidies, over China's overproduction of electric vehicles, calling for the application and strengthening of the World Trade Organization's rules.

