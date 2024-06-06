Suzuki's Spacia Becomes Japan's Bestselling Car in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Spacia minivehicle became Japan's bestselling car for the first time in May, the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association said Thursday.

The Spacia overtook Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle, which was knocked out of the top spot for the first time in 10 months.

The Suzuki model posted sales of 15,160 units in May, compared with 14,582 units for the N-Box, according to data from the association.

"The safety and design was highly evaluated," a Suzuki official said of the Spacia, which underwent its first full model change in six years in November last year.

Toyota Motor Corp's Yaris subcompact and Corolla sedan came third and fourth, respectively, in the May rankings, with 13,538 units and 12,263 units sold, according to data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]