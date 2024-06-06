Japan Aims to Introduce Robotaxis by FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan will aim to introduce robotaxis by fiscal 2026 as part of a road map for promoting self-driving technology, digital transformation minister Taro Kono said Thursday.

In the road map, the country will launch self-driving bus services as early as fiscal 2027.

Kono, who unveiled the road map at a meeting on digital administrative and fiscal reform, underlined the need to establish an agency to determine liability in the event of traffic accidents involving autonomous driving.

At the meeting, transport minister Tetsuo Saito said that some 850 municipalities across the country are considering introducing ride-hailing services, in which ordinary drivers offer paid rides by using their personal vehicles. The country introduced ride-hailing services in some areas in April.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]