Japanese with Lack of Sleep Reduced by Half from 25 Years Ago

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of Japanese working adults who sleep five hours or less a day stood at 11.5 pct, down by roughly half from 25 years ago, according to a recent survey by Citizen Watch Co.

The share of such people stood at 22.8 pct in the 1999 survey.

The Japanese health ministry recommends at least six hours of sleep for adults. The company, which released the latest survey results on Thursday, believes that sleep deprivation has been reduced thanks to the correction of long working hours and the spread of flexible work styles.

In the survey conducted via the internet in April on 400 working people in their 20s to 50s across Japan, 36.3 pct, or the largest group, said that they sleep six hours, followed by 36.0 pct who said they sleep seven hours.

The combined proportion of respondents who said they sleep seven hours or more reached 52.4 pct, a significant increase from 27.0 pct in 1999 but still below 67.6 pct in 1974.

