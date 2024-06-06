SMFG to Set up Joint Research Base at Kyoto University

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. said Thursday it will set up a joint research foothold at Kyoto University in July to find solutions on social issues.

Under its midterm management plan for "fulfilled growth," in which people can feel happy, the financial giant will put up 1.5 billion yen for the 10-year industry-academia collaboration project, also aimed at creating business opportunities.

Researchers in the project, including one from SMFG and another from its Japan Research Institute arm, will initially study ways to help people with developmental disorders demonstrate their abilities and educational approaches to overcome the cycle of poverty, inequality and abuse.

In addition, they will try to find out what kind of personal decision and preparation should be made to maintain dignity before and after death.

At a joint press conference with the university in Kyoto, SMFG CEO Toru Nakashima said, "It's a serious tie-up that goes beyond the scope of conventional industry-academia cooperation." "We will pursue true open innovation."

