Photos of Japanese Emperor Naruhito's Family Released

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Imperial Household Agency released on Thursday 21 photos of Japanese Emperor Naruhito's family taken during their recent stay at a farm in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, and seven photos of cats related to the family.

The 21 photos include those of Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, traveling in the Imperial Stock Farm on bicycles, digging for bamboo shoots and harvesting vegetables. Also among them are seven photos taken by the Emperor with his own camera, including one in which the Empress holds a lamb and another showing the princess interacting with a horse.

The family stayed at the Imperial farm on May 2-7, during the country's Golden Week holiday period.

Meanwhile, some of the seven photos of cats show "Mii" and "Seven," both living with the Emperor's family. In other photos, taken in May 2010, are cats being fed by Princess Aiko, then a third grader at Gakushuin Primary School in Tokyo, after they were rescued by the princess around the family's then residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

According to an aide, the family rescued a mother cat and four kittens near the residence. The mother cat, named "Ningen," or Human, died in May 2016. One of the kittens, given the name Mii, and Seven, adopted from a shelter, are now living with the Emperor's family at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward of the Japanese capital.

