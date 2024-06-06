UNESCO Panel Highly Evaluates Sado Gold Mine Site

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to UNESCO has highly evaluated Japan's bid to get the Sado gold mine site in Niigata Prefecture registered as a World Cultural Heritage, Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs said Thursday.

The gold mine site received a "referral" recommendation, the second from top among four recommendations, from the advisory panel, the International Council on Monuments and Sites, or ICOMOS. This means the Japanese government was asked to submit additional information about the site.

ICOMOS concluded that it is worth considering the inscription of the gold mine site as a World Cultural Heritage site, the Japanese agency said.

The panel makes inscription, referral, deferral, or noninscription recommendations to World Heritage candidate sites. A site for which the panel makes an inscription recommendation is officially inscribed as a World Heritage site in principle.

Many sites for which referral recommendations were made have been listed as World Cultural Heritage sites, according to the Japanese agency. The Japanese government aims for the listing of the Sado gold mine site at a World Heritage Committee meeting in late July in New Delhi.

