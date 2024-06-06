Japan to Vow to Ensure Continued Wage Increases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to take all possible measures to ensure continued wage increases that exceed inflation, according to a draft of its annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines.

The draft says the government will promote reskilling of all generations, including managers, including by raising the maximum rate of benefits given to support independent skill development and career formation to 80 pct from 70 pct.

The guidelines are expected to include a pledge to consider legislation to help mass-produce next-generation semiconductors that support a digital society, part of efforts to ensure sustainable economic growth.

The government plans to adopt the guidelines later this month.

Under the guidelines, the government will seek to enhance the resilience of the semiconductor supply chain to make the country competitive in artificial intelligence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]