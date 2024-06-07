Kishida to Visit Kazakhstan in Aug. for 1st Central Asia Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen visiting Kazakhstan early in August to hold his country's first summit with five Central Asian nations, informed sources have said.

Through the visit, Kishida hopes to strengthen Japan's relations with Central Asia to enhance economic security as the region is rich in natural gas and other mineral resources, the sources said. He also aims to hold Russia and China in check given their strong influence over Central Asia.

Kishida is also examining the idea of visiting Mongolia after the trip to Kazakhstan and meeting with President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, to seek cooperation mainly in the field of economy, including mineral resources development in Mongolia.

Mongolia has maintained deep ties with North Korea for a long time. Kishida may ask for cooperation to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korean spies decades ago.

