Japan Team Makes Immune-Controlling Cells from Human iPS Cells

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research group has said that it became the world's first to succeed in producing regulatory T cells, which suppress excessive immune responses, from human induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells.

The team, including Kyoto University researchers, expects that the production method, if put into practical use, will make it possible to mass produce the cells, known for their effectiveness in suppressing rejection in transplantation medicine.

The study was published in the U.S. journal Cell Stem Cell on Friday.

The current standard treatment for autoimmune diseases, stemming from overactive immune cells in the body, heavily relies on immunosuppressive drugs. Treatment using regulatory T cells is attracting attention, but it was difficult to produce in vitro the cells in amounts large enough for therapeutic use .

The research group cultured T cells, a type of immune cell, that were produced from human iPS cells, employing a combination of four reagents known to encourage T cells to develop into the regulatory type.

