Kishida Wants Active Cyber Defense Bill to Be Drawn Up Swiftly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday instructed his government to draw up as soon as possible legislation to introduce an active cyber defense system justifying pre-emptive actions against cyberattacks.

"We face an urgent task of enhancing our cyber response capabilities," Kishida told the first meeting of an expert panel of the government on the issue at the prime minister's office.

The government hopes to submit the envisaged legislation as early as during the next extraordinary parliamentary session expected for autumn.

At the meeting, digital transformation minister Taro Kono named the three key issues of how to strengthen information sharing between the public and private sectors, how to identify servers behind cyberattacks and how much authority should be granted to the government.

He requested that the panel report progress in talks on the issues within the next few months.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]