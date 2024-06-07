Japan Enacts Bill to Ban Encouraging Illegal Gun Ownership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament on Friday enacted a bill to revise the swords and firearms control law to ban acts of explaining online ways to manufacture guns and encouraging unlawful possession of such weapons, making such acts punishable.

The bill was approved at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's Diet. The bill passed the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in April.

Japan will beef up regulations on homemade guns, after the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022 apparently used a gun created with the aid of online tutorials.

Under the revised law, which will be put into effect in July, a ban will be imposed on acts of encouraging or instigating unauthorized gun possession, including online. Such acts will be punishable by a prison sentence of up to one year or a maximum fine of 300,000 yen.

According to the National Police Agency, the penalties will be applied in cases such as encouraging unlawful possession by posting online videos or blueprints for guns, and making offers to sell guns with contact information and prices.

