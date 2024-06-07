Japanese Firms Eye Biz Opportunities in Ukraine Reconstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Kyiv, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, held an event in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday to help Japanese and Ukrainian companies pursue business opportunities.

Despite Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine, JETRO hopes to aid reconstruction of Ukraine's economy by backing moves among Japanese and Ukrainian companies to bolster ties.

The event was attended by 10 Japanese companies, including logistics giant Nippon Express Co., and around 20 Ukrainian businesses and organizations, including chemical firm Enamine Ltd.

"While the fighting continues, the reconstruction process has already started," said an official at Padeco Co., a Japanese consultancy for international development projects.

An Enamine official voiced gratitude for the opportunity to speak with people from Japanese companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]