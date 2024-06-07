Japan Protests S. Korean Survey near Disputed Isles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Foreign Ministry has protested an apparent maritime survey by South Korea in Japan's exclusive economic zone south of the Sea of Japan islets known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

According to the ministry's announcement late on Thursday night, a South Korean research ship threw what appeared to be wires into the waters, without asking for Japan's consent in advance.

Following the incident, Hiroyuki Namazu, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, lodged a protest with a deputy minister at the South Korean Embassy in Japan, saying that the apparent survey was unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

Meanwhile, a South Korean foreign ministry official said Friday that the South Korean side has flatly rejected Japan's protest through diplomatic channels, claiming that the islets are clearly part of South Korea's inherent territory.

