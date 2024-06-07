Japan, U.S., S. Korea Coast Guards Conduct 1st Joint Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard said Friday that it had conducted its first joint drill with its U.S. and South Korean counterparts off the Tango Peninsula in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan.

The joint drill came after the three organizations signed a cooperation agreement in May.

The drill took place on Thursday and involved vessels including the Japanese patrol ship Wakasa, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Waesche and the Korea Coast Guard's Taepyeongyang 16.

Under the scenario of a fire resulting from a collision between two vessels, the participants practiced search and rescue operations and information sharing.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]