4 Chinese Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 7 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Friday.

It was the first intrusion by Chinese official ships into the Japanese waters since May 24 and the 17th this year.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the four Haijing vessels entered the waters from the south-southwest of Minamikojima, part of the Senkaku chain, at around 10:30-50 a.m. They left the waters from the east-southeast of the islet by 12:25 p.m.

The four vessels were equipped with what appeared to be cannons, according to the regional headquarters.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Japan has protested the incident to China through diplomatic channels. He added that the incident was very regrettable and unacceptable.

