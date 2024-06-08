Japan's Kishida Faces Tough Time Contraints at Diet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces tough time constraints at the Diet after a delay in the passage of a political funds bill through the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber, on Friday began deliberations on the bill to revise the political funds control law, drawn up in response to a slush fund scandal at Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition parties, criticizing the LDP's bill as flawed, are gearing up to grill his administration in Upper House deliberations, bearing in mind the possibility of submitting a non-confidence resolution against the cabinet.

The bill cleared the Lower House on Thursday, two days later than the LDP had expected, due to prolonged negotiations to amend the legislation with its coalition partner, Komeito, and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

While the current Diet session is set to close on June 23, debates on more than 10 government-sponsored bills have not been completed. The Upper House's deliberation schedule is very tight.

