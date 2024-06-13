Japan Logistics Firms Scramble to Reduce Redeliveries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Logistics companies in Japan are racking their brains to come up with ways to reduce parcel redeliveries as they face serious shortages of truck drivers due to new overtime regulations that took effect in April.

They are facing an urgent need to beef up their transport capacity to tackle the so-called 2024 problem, at a time when demand for parcel deliveries continues to increase in line with the spread of online shopping.

On Monday, Yamato Transport Co. introduced drop-off options for its mainstay TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Compact parcel delivery services.

Users can designate where they want their parcels to be dropped off, such as at a door, in a garage or in a bicycle basket, by registering in advance with the company's Kuroneko Members membership service for individual customers.

Yamato aims to make it easier for users to receive their parcels by meeting their various needs reflecting their lifestyles, a company spokesperson said.

