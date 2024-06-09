Japan to Boost Proactive Aid as Its ODA Marks 70 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan will propose official development assistance more proactively to developing countries without waiting for their requests, as it marks the 70th anniversary of the launch of its ODA program this year.

While its ODA budget is shrinking, Japan takes the policy of promoting so-called offer-type cooperation, aiming to strengthen its collaboration with Global South emerging and developing nations while advancing its own economic growth and fortifying supply chains for vital resources.

Global South countries “have turned from aid recipients to partners that will bear the international community’s responsibilities,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference Friday. “We need to consider new actions for the next phase.”

Japan marked the start of its ODA program Oct. 6, 1954, when the cabinet decided the country’s participation in the Colombo Plan, an international entity supporting developing nations.

Over the years, Japan’s ODA program flourished, surpassing the U.S. program in 1989 to become the world’s largest in value. However, the value of the Japanese program dropped to 565 billion yen in fiscal 2024 from the peak of 1,168.7 billion yen in 1997 due to the country’s protracted economic stagnation.

