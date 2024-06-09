24-Yr-Old Breaks Japan Record for Sailing Solo around World

Newsfrom Japan

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref., June 9 (Jiji Press)--Hirotsugu Kimura, a 24-year-old company employee, has become the youngest Japanese to complete a solo voyage around the world on a sailboat without making any port calls or receiving supplies.

Kimura, who lives in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, made the achievement at the age of 24 years and 9 months, beating the previous record of 26 years and 10 months struck 30 years ago by marine adventurer Kojiro Shiraishi, 57.

Around 10:30 a.m., Kimura's sailboat arrived at a pier of a yacht harbor in Nishinomiya after about 230 days of voyage, greeted by about 100 people including supporters and local citizens.

"I'm very happy to be able to come back after successfully sailing around the world," Kimura said with a smile at a ceremony held in front of the pier to celebrate his safe return. Marine adventurer Kenichi Horie, 85, also attended the event to congratulate Kimura.

Kimura set sail in October 2023, traveled eastward across the Pacific and passed the southern tips of South America and Africa.

