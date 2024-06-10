Japan Puts Revised Immigration Law into Force

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan put its revised immigration control and refugee law Monday, which marks a major change in the rules on detention and repatriation of foreigners without resident status.

The amendment introduces an exception to the blanket suspension of deportation implemented while applications for refugee status are being processed, allowing the government to deport third-time and subsequent applicants unless they have a valid reason.

The revised law, enacted during last year's ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is aimed at quickly sending back foreigners who have illegally stayed in Japan.

The previous version of the law stipulated no limit on the number of times to apply for refugee status. Some applicants abused the system by repeatedly filing applications in order to avoid deportation.

According to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, the number of individuals seen as deportation evaders whose refugee applications were being processed had reached 1,629 as of the end of 2021.

