Tohoku Summer Festival Parade Held in Sendai

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., June 9 (Jiji Press)--A parade uniting major summer festivals across the Tohoku northeastern Japan region was held in the Tohoku city of Sendai on Sunday to pray for recovery from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

About 1,000 participants paraded along about 1 kilometer of public roads, showcasing dances and floats. Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, hosted the Tohoku Kizuna Festival, which brought together festivals in Tohoku's six prefectures including Miyagi, for the first time in seven years.

Notably, windsocks about 3 meters high from the Sendai Tanabata Festival made a debut in the parade procession. As performers from Akita's Kanto Festival, featuring giant lanterns, and Aomori's Nebuta Festival, known for big colorful floats, followed one another, spectators lining the street took pictures and applauded.

"I came here for the first time because I learned I could see Tohoku summer festivals all at once. Every festival was powerful," said Makoto Aoki, 49, a company employee from Yokohama, eastern Japan.

A company employee, 37, of Sendai visiting the venue with her family said she and her family came to see the parade also seven years ago. "I want to see this again, so I hope the event will continue."

