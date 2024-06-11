Driver's License Renewal Course Center for Elderly Opens in Saitama

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, June 11 (Jiji Press) --In a bid to deal with a growing number of elderly drivers, Saitama prefectural police have opened a driver's license renewal course center that only serves people aged 70 or older.

Japan's first such center, located in the city of Saitama, near Tokyo, is aimed at shortening the waiting period for the course while helping such drivers be aware if their cognitive and physical functions have weakened, encouraging safe driving.

In Japan, drivers aged 70 or older must complete the course for elderly people, which comprises a classroom lecture and an actual driving session, when they renew driver's licenses.

For those aged 75 or older, a cognitive function test, which evaluates memory and judgment abilities, is also mandatory.

The renewal course for the elderly and the cognitive function test have been available at facilities that handle license renewals for younger drivers. Some have pointed out that waiting periods for the course for the elderly have become longer in line with the growth in the number of older drivers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]