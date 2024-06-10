Honda Headquarters Inspected over Vehicle Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry Monday conducted an on-site inspection of Honda Motor Co.'s headquarters in Tokyo over vehicle test fraud involving the automaker.

Honda became the fourth company to be inspected under the road transport vehicle law a week after the ministry and five makers disclosed irregularities in tests to obtain type approval, which is necessary for mass-production.

Of the five makers, the ministry last week searched the head offices of Toyota Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. The remaining one is Mazda Motor Corp.

The ministry is investigating details of the irregularities and finding out if there is any other wrongdoing.

After completing its investigations, the ministry plans to test 38 affected models to confirm whether they meet standards for type approval.

